Home / Education / CBSE 10th Hindi Analysis 2020: What students said after exam

CBSE 10th Hindi Analysis 2020: What students said after exam

Lucknow students found CBSE Hindi question paper very lengthy. They said all the answers required big explanation while comprehension part was a bit lengthy.

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Students of GD Goenka Public School after CBSE class 10 Hindi paper in Lucknow on Saturday
Students of GD Goenka Public School after CBSE class 10 Hindi paper in Lucknow on Saturday
         

Students of Lucknow found CBSE Hindi question paper very lengthy. They said all the answers required big explanation while comprehension part was a bit lengthy.

Maitreyi, a class 10 student of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said, “The paper was very lengthy. Grammar portion was relatively easy. Literature was easy but required creative thought process. Writing skills were easy.”

Ansh Verma of DPS said, “I somehow managed to complete my paper on time but paper was very lengthy and due to this I was not able to re-check my answers and rectify the mistakes that I may have made inadvertently.”

“The paper was quite lengthy but easy. The previous year questions were not given. And the grammar was a little tricky but overall it was easy,” said Ansh Verma, a class 10 student.

Students of GD Goenka Public School also found the paper lengthy but easy. According to Ananya the unseen passage was quite difficult and took much time to comprehend.

Priyanshi, a student of GD Goenka Public School was satisfied with her performance. “The board examination paper was easier than the paper we gave in Pre-Board examination and that preparation helped them in improving their writing speed. Overall the paper was moderate,” she said. Aman said: “Practice of sample papers helped a lot, because of that they could finish the paper in time as the paper was lengthy.”

CHANDIGARH

The class 10 examination of Hindi language of the Central Board of Secondary Education was as on the expected lines, say experts. The paper was not lengthy, neither anything was out of syllabus.

Sumit Tandon, a student of a private school of Chandigarh said, “I think one of the set was more difficult than others, however overall the paper was fine. I was able to complete it 15 minutes before the deadline. I was prepared for it.”

Kamal Verma, a teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16 said, “Overall the examination was on the standard expected lines. In one of the sets, the ‘pad-parichaye’ question was difficult. The paper was covered in time by most of the students, it was not very difficult.”

