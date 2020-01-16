CBSE 10th Science board exam 2020: How to score good marks in the paper

CBSE Class 10 board exams 2020 will be held from February 15 to March 20. The Science exam will be conducted on March 4.

Students generally find the science exam difficult as it contains three different sections – Physics, Chemistry and Biology. It becomes hard to score when one focuses in only a particular science section. If you want to score good marks in Science, you will have to focus on all the sections equally.

Here are some useful tips for the CBSE class 10 Science exam

Physics

Formulae: Students should focus on remembering formulae to solve numericals in the Physics section. Most numericals are usually from Newton’s laws of motion and its applications, series and parallel combination of resistances and reflection and refraction.

Diagrams: Diagrams, too, are considered an area which is high coring. Diagrams like AC and DC generator, lines of the magnetic field around a solenoid and a bar magnet, electric circuit diagram, image formation by lenses and mirrors, glass prism, and the human eye, have been a common feature in previous years’ question papers.

Biology

Terminologies: Different terminologies are used in Biology, which makes this subject a little complicated. Students should make separate notes of such terms and revise them regularly. Mendel’s experiments are considered an important topic.

Diagrams: There are no numericals in Biology so diagrams play an important role in this subject. Students, while practicing diagrams, should pay attention to reflex action, respiratory system, human brain, female and male reproductive organs and different parts of a flower.

Chemistry

Equations: Thoroughly practice chemical equations. One should make separate notes of uses of acids, bases and salt and their compounds.

Periodic Table: Make your own system to remember the periodic table. Carbon compounds and its functional groups are key topics.

Apart from the aforementioned tips, students should not forget to practice previous years’ question papers and model tests. This will help them get accustomed to recurring questions.