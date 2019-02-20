CBSE 2019: Board raps schools for opening papers seal before time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday asked the directorate of education (DOE) to take action against certain schools under the Delhi government for opening sealed question papers before the prescribed time.

“The centre superintendents of designated exam centres have been repeatedly directed not to open sealed packets of question papers in their control rooms before 9.45 am. However, the following schools have violated the guidelines given by us,” CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal wrote in a letter addressed to director of education Sanjay Goel. “This is an exam-related gross malpractice. The board follows a policy of zero tolerance in matters of exam safety and security.”

CBSE board examinations 2019 for classes X and XII began on February 15. Last year, the board had to conduct the Economics exam of class XII again after papers were leaked and circulated on WhatsApp.

According to the letter, Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary High School, Chirag Delhi opened the sealed packet of question papers at 9.21 am. The other two schools — Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Khyala and Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Badli — opened the sealed packets over 90 minutes before the designated time.

“Since these schools come under the direct control of your directorate, it is requested that action may be taken against the Centre Superintendent of these schools which are acting as exam centres,” the letter said.

Karwal named two other schools — Bhai Joga Singh Public School, Faiz Road, Karol Bagh and Government co-ed Senior Secondary School, Paschim Vihar — which “opened the sealed packets slightly before time”. She said though no action was recommended against those schools as of now, the directorate should “point out to these schools to ensure the sealed packets are opened at or after 9.45 am only.”

Acknowledging the letter, additional DE (exam) Saroj Sain said, “The competent authority has strictly directed that strict action will be initiated against the centre superintendents or all other persons who may have been involved in compromising the safety of the board examinations.” She said the competent authority had asked all centre superintendents to comply with CBSE guidelines.

