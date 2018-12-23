 CBSE announces dates of 2019 board exams; Class 12 begins on Feb 15, Class 10 on Feb 21
CBSE announces dates of 2019 board exams; Class 12 begins on Feb 15, Class 10 on Feb 21

education Updated: Dec 23, 2018 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the dates of the 2019 Class 10 and 12 board examination. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the dates of the 2019 Class 10 and 12 board examination. The exams for Class 12 will begin on February 15, 2019 and will go on till April 3, 2019, whereas exams for class will 10 begin on February 21, 2019 and will end on March 29, 2019.

Click here to check Class 12 date sheet

Click here check Class 10 date sheet

