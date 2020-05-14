e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE asks schools to extend another chance to students who failed in class 9 and 11

CBSE asks schools to extend another chance to students who failed in class 9 and 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to conduct online, offline or some other innovative kind of examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.

education Updated: May 14, 2020 18:25 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to conduct online, offline or some other innovative kind of examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to conduct online, offline or some other innovative kind of examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.(HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to conduct online, offline or some other innovative kind of examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.

The decision was taken as a lot of queries from the distressed students and parents were coming to the board.

In a notification issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, the board said the country was going through a stressful time and the students who had failed in class 9 or 11 would be even more upset than the others. An attempt should be made to relieve them of this stress, he added.

The board has taken this decision as a one time measure due to the extraordinary situation that arose because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the notification said. The notification also said that students would be given time to prepare before their examinations are held again.

According to the board, opportunities will be extended to students irrespective of whether their exams have been completed, or results have been released. The facility is to be extended irrespective of the number of subjects and attempts.

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal shared this information along with the CBSE notification on Twitter. In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, I have advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests.

As per the board, all CBSE affiliated schools can conduct the online/offline/innovative examination and may decide the promotion of the students on the basis of their performance in the test.

tags
top news
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
Rs 20 lakh cr Covid package’s 2nd chunk delivered: Total economic pkg in numbers
Rs 20 lakh cr Covid package’s 2nd chunk delivered: Total economic pkg in numbers
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In