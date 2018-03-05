CBSE board exams begin, 5 lakh students appear in Jharkhand

Around half-a-million students appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 final exams in more than 150 centres across Jharkhand on Monday, officials said.

According to Manohar Lal, the CBSE’s Ranchi coordinator, no case of students using unfair means or paper leaks were reported on the first day of the exams.

“The exams were conducted peacefully at all centres. No complaints were reported from anywhere,” he said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Raghubar Das took to Twitter wishing all the examinees.

“I wish good luck to all the students appearing for their board exams. Hope you all have a bright future, and make the state as well as the country proud,” he said.

The exams will continue through the month and end on April 4 for Class 10 and April 12 for Class 12.

The Class 12 students wrote their English papers on Monday, while those appearing in the Class 10 finals had their optional paper for which they had a choice of 12 subjects, including information technology, food production and banking.

At least 10,000 Class 10 students and around the same number in Class 12 appeared for the exams in state capital Ranchi. The exams began at 10.30am at all centres in Jharkhand amid strict security.

The CBSE has done away with the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) system this year and decided to give marks and percentage to Class 10 students. This has added a bit of extra pressure on students, who will now compete among each other for higher percentage and positions, academicians said.

“The practice of giving percentage to students is always better than giving grades or CGPA. I personally feel it keeps the competitive spirit alive in the students and helps them perform better,” said AK Singh, the principal of Jawahar Vidya Mandir Shyamli, Ranchi.

The pass percentage for Class 10 students in the Patna region, which includes Jharkhand and Bihar, was 95.50% in 2017. Of the 173,628 students who took the exams in the region, a total of 164,547 secured pass marks.

This year, 185,825 Class 10 students and 93,376 Class 12 students are appearing for their board exams in the Patna region.