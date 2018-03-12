CBSE Class 10 English paper 2018: Here’s how students across India reacted after the exam

Most CBSE Class 10 students termed the question paper of their English examination on Monday as “easy”, and in accordance with the syllabus. Only a handful interviewed by HT said they found the paper difficult, and couldn’t complete it on time.

“The English paper was easy and not very lengthy,” said Trisha Sajeev, a Class 10 student from Harvest International School, Bengaluru. “Most of us finished it with at least 15 minutes to spare and this gave us ample time to review the answer script.”

She said the paper came as a welcome relief, considering that the Hindi paper was quite tough.

Kevin Peter of Delhi Public School Bengaluru-East said although the paper was lengthy, it was easy. “I made one mistake, but it was overall a very easy examination,” he said.

Students in Lucknow found the English question paper more-or-less easy, but said the literature part was time-consuming. Some said the grammar portion was easy, and a lot of it featured questions from sample papers. “I would say that the paper was easy. Many of my counterparts didn’t feel the same, though,” said Fahad Hamid of the Lucknow Public School.

“The grammar portion was too easy, but the literature part was hard to crack. It was not only lengthy but tricky as well. Hence, it took lot of time for us to go through the literature portion,” said Shreya Sharma, an LPS student.

“As the question paper was totally based on sample papers, a majority of the students who mugged them up may score well. But those who ignored them (sample papers) will definitely suffer,” said Shah Safura Romi, another student.

“The paper was easy, and the questions were similar to those asked in the pre-board exams,” said Vedant Pandey, a student of Gangagurukulam School, Allahabad. Another student of the school Anjum Yadav said she completed her paper well before the prescribed time. “The paper was easier than expected and I could complete the paper in two hours. However, the section B Grammar questions took the most time,” said Himanshu Srivastava, a student of Gyansthali High School, Patna.

“The paper was easy. It wasn’t lengthy either,” said Manmohan Singh, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Jaipur. Vinayak Sharma, a student of the city’s Jayshree Periwal High School, said he found the C section (literature) slightly tough, when compared with the other two portions.

“The difficulty level was average. And I was able to complete it in time comfortably,” said Kavya Khemka, a student of the Maharani Gayatri Devi School, Jaipur.

However, Shruti Agrawal, a Class 10 student of the Sagar Public School in Bhopal, found the examination tricky. “Answering some of the questions in the literature section was difficult. The paper was not easy at all,” she said.

Manish Arora, a Class 10 student at Central School, Bhopal, said, “I found the exam paper a mix of difficult and easy questions. I completed my paper on time as it was not a lengthy one.”

Teachers speak

Teachers also said that the English question paper was in accordance with the syllabus.

Sharmila Mukherjee, a senior English teacher at Gangagurukulam School, Allahabad, said,”The English question paper for Class 10 was balanced and in accordance with the prescribed pattern. Even an average student could score well. The paper had long as well as short questions besides story writing, letter writing, reference to context, etc. A long question carrying 10 marks was also asked.”

Rajrani Sengupta, another English teacher of the same school, said the paper was a reflection of the pre-board exams held in January and February. “The word limitations of the 80-mark question paper helped students manage their time judiciously,” she said.

Latha L, a teacher at Harvest International School, Bengaluru, who was invigilating at the centre, said some students finished the paper with 45 minutes to spare. “Those I spoke to said it was a very easy paper, although some questions were puzzling,” she said.

“A few students faced some difficulty understanding some of the questions, but the exam paper was overall straight and balanced. Students who studied well can hope for good marks,” said Jayshree Kanwar, a teacher at Sagar Public School, Bhopal.

“The question paper of English was easy and nothing was out of the syllabus. It was entirely based on the textbook. Anyone who covered the syllabus can score over 90,” said Preeti, a teacher of English at Patna’s Notre Dame Academy.

(With inputs from Vikram Gopal in Bengaluru, Oliver Fredrick in Lucknow, Shruti Tomar in Bhopal, Kenneth John in Allahabad, Nandini in Patna and Salik Ahmad from Jaipur.)