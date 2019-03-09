CBSE Class 10 exam: 8 ‘Munnabhais’ held for using unfair means in Hisar

The Fatehabad police arrested eight students for using unfair means during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics examination held on Thursday.

Fatehabad city police station SHO Surender Kamboj said centre superintendent Sunita Madan informed them that during identity checking, she found five students writing the exam for their friends.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and caught the five students impersonating the original candidates. The original candidates were found waiting outside the exam centre. The police managed to nab three of them while two others managed to escape the spot.

All the accused are juveniles and were produced before a juvenile court after arrest. They have been booked under Section 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

