CBSE Class 10th board exam 2020 begins today, 18 lakh students to appear

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 08:26 IST

CBSE Board exams for class 10th core exam is beginning today with English communication and English language and literature paper. A total of 18 lakh candidates are registered for class 10th board exams.

The CBSE Board exam will commence at 10 am. The CBSE class 10th board exams will be conducted on 5376 centres

Candidates must reach the examination centre on or before 9.45 AM. No student will be permitted inside the exam venue after 10 AM. Don’t forget to bring admit cards along with you without which no student will be allowed to enter.

A total number of 1889878 candidates will take the class 10th exam this year. Out of these,788195 are girls, 1101664 are boys while 19 are transgenders.There are a total of 23844 candidates in Class X from foreign schools.

Candidates should not bring any of the items mentioned in the list of barred items by the CBSE. Check the list here.

List of Barred Items:

Textual materials like books, notebooks, bits of paper

Calculator

Pen Drive

Log Table

Electronic Pen/ Scanners

Any communication devices like mobile phone, bluetooth, camera, pager, health band, earphones

Wallet, handbags, pouches goggles

Any edible items packed or opened (except for diabetic candidates)

Any other items which could be used for unfair means

Important instructions for the board examinees:

Students must reach the centre on or before 9.45 A.M. and be seated in the examination hall on or before 10.00 AM. No student will be permitted inside after 10.00 AM.

Students must wear their school uniform on the day of examinations and carry their school ID.

They should carry only permitted stationery in a transparent pouch.

Students must not have cell phones, wallets, purses, chits or pieces of paper, old question papers, or anything that draws suspicion about the possibility of unfair means being adopted.

Students should read the question papers carefully and follow instructions given on the Answer Book and fill in accurate and relevant details, wherever required.

Any suspicious activity or rumors so found should immediately be brought to the notice of the parent(s)/guardian and CBS E board.

