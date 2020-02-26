CBSE Class 10th English paper: What students said after exam

education

The central board of secondary education (CBSE) class 10 examination for English was conducted on Wednesday. Students in Lucknow found the Reading section easy. There were less ‘high order thinking questions’ in the paper, students said. The students in Chandigarh termed examination easy and scoring.

LUCKNOW:

Students of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said paper was very easy. We have completed paper in only 2.5 hours and I am sure that I will score very good in this exam,” said Ansh Verma, a class 10 student.

“The paper was quite easy. Grammar was not tricky. Discursive comprehension required creativity. Long questions were elaborative. However, writing skills didn’t require complex interpretation,” said Maitreyi Gupta. Class 10 student.

Sneha, another student of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said, “The paper was very easy and most of the questions had been practised by us. Grammar was also very easy. Overall the paper was very good.” Kriti Chandra said, “English paper went well. The grammar section was way easier than I expected and also the story that I practised before came in the paper.

Students of GD Goenka Public School in Lucknow found the paper to be easy. Bhuvi, a student of this school said: “The paper was easier than we expected, there were less ‘high order thinking questions’. Practice of sample papers made the things very easy for us.” Two other student, Akshara and Vaishali said: “The paper was not lengthy; we were able to finish it much before time and revised it twice”.

Ishaan and Aryan, students from the same school said: “The section of writing skills in the paper was good. Practice in class had given us the confidence to attempt questions nicely.” Sonakshi was of the view that the questions in the Literature Section were direct and the extract based question was easy to handle. Sana and Shivansh found some questions little tricky, but overall it was a moderate paper.

Priyanshi said, “We were a little nervous as it was our first board examination but the paper went very well and the guidance of teachers came very handy in attempting the tricky questions”.

Uma Sangwan English teacher of Lucknow Public Group of Schools said, “Two of the long questions are easy to comprehend and the remaining two are thought-provoking.” Ayan Gupta and Swechcha Singh of LPS said, “A straightforward and effortless paper.”

CHANDIGARH

Experts said that the question paper was as per the prescribed pattern of the board and nothing was out of syllabus.

Teacher at government model senior secondary school (GMSSS) Sector 16, Yogeeta Khanna with an experience of over 18 years of teaching english termed the Wednesday’s examination easy and scoring. “There was nothing which was out of syllabus. It was a very obvious paper. The students were given very easy topics like road rage to write on. Over all it was a good exam.”

Suman Kapoor, a student at a private school of city said, “In case of passages certain questions required more efforts, I didn’t find it easy to comprehend. In writing section both the letter and story was easy, whereas in grammar section jumbled sentences were a little tricky.”

Sugandha Sharma, a student who appeared in class 10 examination at the GMSSS Sector 40 said, “The exam was very easy. I was expecting it to be somewhat lengthy however, my paper was completed half an hour before. The questions were also very easy.”

Vishnu Kumar, a student from government school in Dhanas said, “I was not very confident about English as it is my weak subject but today’s paper was luckily very easy. The writing section was easy and literature questions were also very obvious. I am expecting a good score in english exam.”

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Srishta Jaswal in Chandigarh)