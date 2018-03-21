CBSE Class 12 math exam: Easy but lengthy question paper, say Jaipur students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics paper was easy and the questions were from the syllabus but was lengthy, students who the took the examination in Rajasthan’s Jaipur said on Wednesday.

“The paper was easy but too lengthy. Everything was from within NCERT books,” Manvi Rathore of Jayshree Periwal High School said.

Rathore’s classmate Aakash Sharma also said the questions were easy but lengthy.

“There were no tricky questions. Just one or two questions from NCERT had changed names and figures,” Sharma added.

“The paper was extremely lengthy. I missed a six-mark question. It was otherwise easy,” Raghav Rajpurohit of Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 said.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on March 5 and will end on on April 12. This year, 11,86,306 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted at 4,138 centres in India and 71 venues abroad.

(With inputs from Salik Ahmad in Jaipur)