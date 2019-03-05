CTET online form 2019: Last date to apply extended

The CBSE has decided to extend the last date to apply for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July session exam from March 5 to March 12. Candidates will now be allowed to pay the fees till 3.30pm on March 15, 2019.

The application process had started from February 5, 2019. The exam will be held on July 7, 2019. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities all over the country. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in.

Here is the revised schedule for the exam:

CTET July 2019: Steps to follow to apply online

Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in

Go to the link that reads “Apply Online”

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload Scanned Images of your latest Photograph and your Signature

Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card- Last date of fee submission- March 8, 2019

Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET July 2019- Fee Details

CATEGORY Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II

General/OBC--- For either Paper 1 or 2 Rs.700/- For both paper 1 and 2 Rs.1200/-

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person -- For either Paper 1 Rs.350/- For both paper 1 and 2 --Rs.600/-

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 20:22 IST