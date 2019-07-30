Announced: CBSE CTET result 2019 declared in record time, 3.52 lakh qualify

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2019 examination. CTET 2019 was held in 104 cities across India on July 7 in which approximately 14 lakh candidates appeared.

The result has been declared in a record time of 23 days after end of examination. In this exam, 3.52 lakh candidates have been declared qualified.

Out of these 3.52 Lacs candidates, 2.15 Lacs qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school), and 1.37 Lacs qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CBSE CTET results 2019 by clicking here.

The marksheet of all 23.77 lakh candidates and qualifying certificates of 3.52 lakh candidates will be uploaded in the Digilocker for easy access.

The CBSE had earlier released the answer key of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2019 examination. The scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates and the answer keys were available for viewing till July 26. Candidate were given chance to challenge the answer key.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:11 IST