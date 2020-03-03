CBSE Exam Anthem released to help students take off their stress| Watch official video

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:49 IST

With the season of board examinations having started in India, parents and teachers are using different techniques to keep students’ tensions and stress at bay. Taking a positive step towards this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official rap anthem for the students.

The anthem, based on the Emiway Bantai’s rap song Machaenge, was released on YouTube on Monday, March 2. CBSE took to twitter to announce its new way of helping students to cope with the exam stress.

https://twitter.com/cbseindia29/status/1234459367463772163

The CBSE Rap Anthem is available on various digital platforms. You can listen it on:

• On CBSE website: http://cbse.nic.in/prunit_temp/PreExam/Podcast.html

• On Facebook: https://facebook.com/cbseindia29/videos/636098607225046/

• On YouTube: https://youtu.be/k9gPM7AJ4V8

• On Instagram: https://instagram.com/p/B9OzdWIjur2/

As the credits reveal, the song is written by Rama Sharma and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal. It was sung by Devashish Pathak and Gaurav Sharma, and a few students from Delhi Public School.

The song talks about various techniques to deal with exam stress, by following practices of making a proper time-table and avoiding improper means to pass.

CBSE is helping the students through various motivational ways. A few days back, the CBSE chairperson wrote separate letters to parents and students.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020 started from February 15 and will conclude on March 20. On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020 started from February 27 and will conclude on March 30.

