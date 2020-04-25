e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE extends deadline to apply for school affiliation till June 30

CBSE extends deadline to apply for school affiliation till June 30

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for schools to apply for affiliation from the board for the 2020-21 session, up to June 30.

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Building
CBSE Building
         

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for schools to apply for affiliation from the board for the 2020-21 session, up to June 30.

Earlier, the deadline was March 30, which was extended up to April 30 due to the lockdown. Now, the deadline has further been extended till June 30.

“In this connection, keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation, the competent authority of the Board, after due consideration, has accorded approval for extension of online submission of application for all categories further till 30.06.2020,” reads the notice.

Moreover, the schools whose application for affiliation / upgradation / extension are under process, are required to submit online clarification / compliance / documents to the Board within 30 days of communication.

“The competent authority of the Board has also accorded approval for allowing the schools for online submission of compliances for affiliation under various categories till June 30,” the notice further reads.

Check official notice here

