Home / Education / CBSE, Intel set Guinness World Record for maximum users to take online AI lesson in 24 hrs

CBSE, Intel set Guinness World Record for maximum users to take online AI lesson in 24 hrs

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:57 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
AI(Artificial Intelligence).
AI(Artificial Intelligence).(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Intel India set a Guinness World Record on Wednesday for maximum users to take an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours. The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around its use to 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13-14. The training was part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organized by Intel and CBSE.

“Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India’s digitalisation journey. It is more important than ever to cultivate AI-readiness in the country by empowering India’s students with the right skill set and mindset as early in their learning journey as possible. “I congratulate CBSE and Intel on their commitment to nurturing the right AI-related skill set and mindset among school students under the AI For Youth programme, and setting a world record along the way,” said Biswajit Saha, Director, Trainings and Skill Education, CBSE.

The AI For Youth Virtual Symposium scheduled from October 13-17, is seeing participation from students (class 8 and above), principals and teachers from across the country.

Attendees are able to access sessions with national and international speakers to hear diverse perspectives on the transformational power of AI, building digital readiness and democratising emerging technologies. They can also interact with presenters, join in the experiential zone and attend live webinars.

“Our collaboration with the CBSE has so far led to several milestones in nurturing AI-readiness in the country, including the roll-out of an AI curriculum for students, setting up focused AI Skills Labs in the country and skilling facilitators across CBSE schools. “The enthusiastic response to the virtual AI lesson from students across the country that helped set a record with Guinness World Records shows India’s youth is engaged and eager to explore and innovate,” said Shweta Khurana, Director, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel.

