Home / Education / CBSE introduces ‘Facial Recognition System’ for accessing digital academic documents of Class 10 and 12

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | posted by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Using the latest facial recognition system, CBSE will enable students to download their digital academic documents of class 10 and Class 12. This computer application matches human face from a digital image already stored in the database of the board. The computer and the human interact to map the facial features.

Similarly, a live image of the student will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in repository, and once successful, the certificate will be emailed to the student. This application is now available on “Parniaam Manjusha” and Digi Locker at https://digilocker.gov.in/cbse-certificate.html for all 2020 records.

CBSE has already pushed 12 crores digital academic documents in Digi locker which can be opened by a student to access Mark sheets, Pass certificate and Migration certificate.

It is expected that the latest facility of face matching will immensely help foreign students and those who are unable to open Digi locker account for any reason such as Adhaar Card or wrong mobile numbers.

