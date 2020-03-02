CBSE launches exam centre locator app for Class 10, 12 students

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:47 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been doing its bit for the convenience of the students who are appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams.

In a new initiative, the board has launched ‘CBSE Centre Locator App’ so that students can easily locate their examination centres.

The app, which is available on Google PlayStore, helps students by providing images and geo-location of the centres on Google map.

The CBSE Class 10 exams began on February 15 and will end on March 20. The Class 12 exams are being held from February 15 to March 30.

Apart from launching the locator app, CBSE has released question bank for Class 10 students. The question bank contains over 2,000 questions and their step-by-step solution.

The board has also put out model answer sheets of toppers of Class 10 in 2019. This move has been aimed at providing candidates a sense of what a good answer looks like.

How to use CBSE Centre Locator App:

Step 1: Download the app from PlayStore

Step 2: Register using your mobile number

Step 3: After that, you will receive an OTP on your registered number. You will be able to log in to the app using that OTP

Step 4: Select the class for which you are seeking information

Step 5: Then, enter the roll number or centre

Step 6: The information will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: You can search for your exam location on the app, which will also show you time required to reach the destination