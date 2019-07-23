CBSE might hold Class 12 practical exams at external centres from next year

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:39 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for the first time, is deliberating holding practical exams of Class 12 at external centres, just the way it conducts theory exams, from next year.

The board had earlier this month, written to all its affiliated senior secondary schools, seeking requisite details to conduct Class 12 practical exams externally from next year.

Presently, the practical exams of both Class 10 and Class 12 students are held at the same school they are enrolled at.

In a communication sent to the principals of all senior secondary schools, the CBSE stated that any school affiliated with the board could be made an examination centre for classes 10 and 12’s theory as well as practical examinations.

The schools have been asked to give details of infrastructure availability, such as laboratories and sports grounds.

The proposal was put forward during the CBSE’s examination committee meeting held on June 12, 2019. According to the minutes of the meeting, the board is considering fixing theory examination centres as centres for practical examinations as well. “The proposal has been explored for the 2020 examinations,” the minutes read.

The board had, this year, conducted Class 12 examinations in as many as 4,627 centres across the country. In class 12, CBSE conducts practical exams, worth at least 20 marks, in all Science subjects, Accountancy in Commerce, Psychology and Fine Arts among others in Humanities, and Physical Education. Every year, practical exams are conducted in February, before the theory exams are held.

The CBSE’s controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, also confirmed that the board is considering conducting the practical exams externally to streamline the process. “There have been instances when schools did not conduct the practical exams on time and the internal marks of students were not uploaded by schools even after CBSE releasing the results. Also, the board wants to give equal importance to practical exams and theory exams,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that the board is still preparing a policy, wherein every point will be discussed. “First we will decide the procedure and methodology to implement the proposal, and only then will we bring the policy to the notice of our stakeholders,” he said.

Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools expressed mixed views on the proposal. While some raised concerns saying that it could create “stress” among students, some said it would “credibility to the marking system” in the internal exams.

Awadesh Kumar Jha, Head of School at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini, questioned the need for such a proposal, stating that the board already sends an external supervisor for the practical examinations. “We have been informed by the board about this proposal, but we are concerned. Students are comfortable in their schools because the practical and viva exams take place in the presence of their teachers,” he said.

Ashok Pandey, principal of Ahlcon International School, said, “There has always been a misconception that schools liberally award marks in practical exams. However, it is not true in the case of every school. The idea behind conducting these exams externally is only to streamline the process and add more credibility to the awarding of marks in practical exams.”

Another principal of a private school in south Delhi, who wished to not be named, said that the board should also examine the feasibility of this plan. “The board has to deliberate upon all aspects, such as the ease of conducting practical exams for so many students coming from other places. Some schools may not have that much infrastructure,” the principal said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 07:35 IST