CBSE Result 2020: Class 10, 12 students to get digital marksheet on Digilocker, UMANG apps

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:11 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020 any time now. CBSE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the results of both CBSE class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be declared by July 15.

Once the results are declared, students can download their digital marksheet online. CBSE provides the marksheets on various digital platforms including DigiLocker and UMANG app.

DigiLocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th and 12th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India programme that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

Students can download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store and key in the login credentials sent to them through SMS.

UMANG App

Students can also view and download their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones. UMANG or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance has been developed by ministry of electronics and IT, government of India. It is an evolving platform designed for citizens of India to offer them access to the pan-India e-Gov services from the Central, State, Local Bodies, and Agencies of government on app, web, SMS, and IVR channels.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno