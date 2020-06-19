e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE to celebrate 25th National Reading Day virtually

CBSE to celebrate 25th National Reading Day virtually

The National Reading Day is commemorated to honour the father of the Library Movement, Late P.N. Panicker whose death anniversary also falls on June 19.

education Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Unsplash )
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released a notice stating that it will be celebrating the 25th National Reading Day on Friday, June 19, 2020, with a special focus on technology-enabled reading.

“The 25th National Reading will be celebrated on 19th June 2020, the following week as Reading Week and Reading Month will be celebrated from 19th June to 18th July 2020,” reads the CBSE notice.

The National Reading Day is commemorated to honour the father of the Library Movement, Late P.N. Panicker whose death anniversary also falls on June 19.

The PN Panicker Foundation in collaboration with the government has initiated and designed different online reading-related activities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Foundation has suggested conducting Quiz, Open Art and Essay Writing and Debate Competition for the students while it will conduct Quiz and video book competition for the faculty members and Librarians.

For more details, regarding the initiative readers are advised to click here.

“The schools are encouraged to celebrate Reading Day, Reading Week and Reading Month by organizing similar online activities as suggested by the Foundation or other activities by leveraging technology,” reads the notice.

