CBSE to hold board exams as scheduled in date sheet in North East Delhi from tomorrow

CBSE will be conducting the examinations of both Class-X and XII in the District North East of Delhi from March 2, 2020, as per schedule given in the date sheet.

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday issued an official notification saying that from Monday, March 2, the annual board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held in North East Delhi, as per the schedule given in date sheet. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations had been postponed in North East Delhi on February 26, 27, 28 and 29 due to unavoidable circumstances.

The notice further says that keeping in mind the interest of the students, the board will hold the examinations at a later date for students who are not able to appear in the examination upto March 7 in North East Delhi region due difficult situation in that area.

As per the notification, CBSE will be conducting the examinations of both Class-X and XII in the District North East of Delhi from March 2, 2020, as per schedule given in the date sheet.

“At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to March 7, 2020. The schools’ Principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to 7th March 2020. The Directorate of Education, Delhi has also been requested by CBSE to provide a list of such candidates who would not be able to appear in the examinations up to the said date,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

