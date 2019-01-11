CBSE will introduce two levels of mathematics for Class 10 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce two levels of Mathematics for its class 10 board exam from 2020 onwards.

In a circular, the premier education board said that students experience stress before their most “difficult” subject’s exam.

Keeping this in view, the board has decided to introduce two levels of Mathematics examination for the academic session ending March 2020, it added.

However, there shall not be two levels of assessment exam for class IX, officials said.

First level would be the same as the existing one, and the other would be an easier level, the CBSE said. The nomenclature for the two Examinations will be - Mathematics-Standard for the existing level of examination, and Mathematics-Basic for the easier level of examination.

“The syllabus, class room teaching and internal assessment for both the levels of examination would remain the same; so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of Board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities,” the board said.

The Standard level will be meant for students who wish to opt for Mathematics at senior secondary level and the Basic level would be for students not keen to pursue Mathematics at higher levels.

“A student will have the right to choose between the two levels of Examination at the time of submission of List of Candidates (LoC) by the affiliated school to the Board online. In case student fails at any level of Mathematics, he/she can appear at the compartment examination as per norms of the Board,” it added.

A student who qualifies the Mathematics-Basic, shall be given an option to appear in Mathematics-Standard at the time of Compartment exams as per norms of the Board, it added.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 07:43 IST