Home / Education / CDAC C-CAT seat allotment result 2019 for Round 1 declared at cdac.in, here’s how to check

Depending on their C-CAT ranks, candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centres given by them during the counselling.

education Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:25 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Centre for development of advanced computing has released the first round CDAC C-CAT 2019 seat allotment results on January 8, 2020. Candidates who have applied for the first round of counseling can check the seat allocation result online at cdac.in.

There are two rounds of seat allocations based on the first counselling. This means that using the course-center preferences given by the candidates during the first choice filling, two rounds of seat allocations (Round 1 and Round 2) will be done. The result of round 1 has been declared on the official website.

Depending on their C-CAT ranks, candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centres given by them during the counselling.

Here’s the direct link to check the first round CDAC C-CAT 2019 seat allotment results.

How to check the first round CDAC C-CAT 2019 seat allotment results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Education and Training center tab

3.Click on the C-CAT PG diploma admission link

4.On the left side of the web page, click on the candidate’s login

5.A new page will appear on the display careen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The first round of seat allocation result will appear on the display screen

