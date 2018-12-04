CDS Exam (I) 2019: Window for withdrawal of online application opens

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application, an official statement from Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. This facility has enabled the Commission to work with genuine and serious candidates, who can be provided better facilities as also enhancing the efficiency of the Commission’s examination system.

The window for withdrawal of the application for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 is active now and will be available till 6pm on December 10 at the https://upsconline.nic.in.

On successful completion of withdrawal of application, email and SMS will be sent to the candidate to confirm the withdrawal. Once application has been withdrawn, it cannot be revived under any circumstances.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:44 IST