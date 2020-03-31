e-paper
Central Bank of India SO Result 2020 declared, direct link here

Central Bank has declared the result specialist officer recruitment result. The Central Bank SO exam was conducted on December 21. Candidates who had taken the Central Bank SO exam can check their results online at centralbankofindia.co.in

Mar 31, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates who have cleared the written exam are shortlisted for interview. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of SO in various streams including Information Technology, Security Officer, Risk Manger, Financial Analyst/Credit Officer, Economist, CDO/Chief Data Analyst, Data Analyst, Sr. Manager, Analytics, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and CA Credit Officer in different scales.

The date and venue of the interview will be intimated later. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for updates.

How to check Central Bank of India SO Result 2020: 

Visit the official website at centralbankofinida.co.in

Click on ‘Career with us’ tab

Click on the result link given on the webpage

A PDF file will open

Search your name or roll number in the merit list.

Here’s the direct link to download result

