Central University of Punjab launches Covid-19 information portal

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched a “unique” COVID-19 information portal at CUPB City Campus, on which most of the “authentic information and sources are available for the references, research, and common understanding of the phenomenon.”

Asian News International
Asian News International
“To empower people across the world to fight against Novel Corona Virus with authentic information, the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has launched India’s own unique COVID-19 Information Portal at CUPB City Campus on 25th April, 2020, on which most of the authentic information and sources are available for the references, research, and common understanding of the phenomenon,” Central University of Punjab said in a release.

The release said CUPB has taken initiative to develop a “unique information portal” for internet users under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof R.K. Kohli, where all the important information and official links are provided at one forum.

“This portal will provide exclusive authentic information to scientists, medical practitioners, administrators, media persons, bureaucrats and diplomats,” it said.

On the occasion of its launch, Vice-Chancellor Prof R.K. Kohli mentioned that during this crisis, people are not only struggling to fight with pandemic but also with “infodemic” due to ample amount of verified and unverified information related to COVID-19 available on the internet.

