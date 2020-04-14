e-paper
Home / Education / Chandigarh government, aided schools to have summer vacation from April 15

Chandigarh government, aided schools to have summer vacation from April 15

The decision was taken after VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, held a meeting wherein senior officers participated through video conferencing.

education Updated: Apr 14, 2020 10:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
(REUTERS)
         

All government and government-aided schools will be having summer vacations from April 15 till May 15, the Department of Public Relations of Chandigarh Administration said on Monday.

According to a press statement, the private schools will be advised to synchronise the same.

The decision was taken after VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, held a meeting wherein senior officers participated through video conferencing.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

India’s count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

