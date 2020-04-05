e-paper
Home / Education / Chandigarh students of Classes 9,11 not to be promoted on basis of assessments

Chandigarh students of Classes 9,11 not to be promoted on basis of assessments

It added that students who were unable to clear internal assessments, will be given a chance to appear again in any number of subjects, either offline or online, after taking remedial classes.

education Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:06 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

The UT education department has decided not to promote students of Classes 9 and 11, based on their performance during the academic session, district education officer (DEO) Anujit Kaur said on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released an advisory on April 1, which suggested that schools in which evaluation of few papers are pending for Classes 9 and 11, may declare results and promote remaining students on basis of internal assessments, class tests etc, amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

It added that students who were unable to clear internal assessments, will be given a chance to appear again in any number of subjects, either offline or online, after taking remedial classes.

“We have already conducted exams for students of Classes 9 and 11 in government schools. Results will be announced once schools reopen,” Kaur said.

A school teacher, requesting anonymity said, “Since exams have already been conducted in government schools in the city, and the papers are being evaluated, there is no need to promote students unconditionally. Only deserving candidates should be promoted to Classes 10 and 12 .”

