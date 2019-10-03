Change in recruitment rules for appointment of teachers in Delhi govt schools expected

education

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:42 IST

The maximum age to apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in secondary classes in Delhi government schools will be reduced to 30 years from the present limit of 32 years. According to reports in live hindustan, the Directorate of Education has reduced the age limit for applying by two years in the proposed new TGT recruitment rules.

According to the proposed new rules, the maximum age for applying for the posts of teachers in English, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Science / Natural Science including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali (Language Teacher) in the Secondary classes will now be 30 years instead of 32. However, an exemption of five year in the age limit will be given to government serving applicants from the Central Government.

However, guest teachers are not happy with the new proposed recruitment rule. The All India Guest Teachers Association has said that after four years the DSSSB invited applications for teacher recruitment in 2017 and conducted the examination in 2018. Further, DSSSB is expected to conduct recruitment for more than 10 thousand posts and reducing the age limit by bringing new recruitment rules at this juncture will cause injustice to many guest teachers and others.

The live hindustan report further says that apart from reduction in age limit, the DoE report has given preference to direct recruitment for teaching in secondary classes. Under this, the DoE has decided to reduce the promotion quota in the proposed manual. Under this, the promotion quota will be 20% for filling the vacant posts of subject teachers in government schools including language. At the same time, 80 percent will be direct recruitment. According to the previous recruitment and promotion rules, 75 % of TGT posts in government schools were filled by promotion and 25% by direct recruitment.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 09:24 IST