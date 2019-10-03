Cheating, rigging goes hi-tech; China-made devices to blame

education

Cheap communication devices ranging from Bluetooth earphone pieces to wireless receivers, primarily made in China, are enabling rigging in entrance exams across Uttar Pradesh.

In a recent bust, the special task force (STF) recovered these devices from five members of an exam-rigging racket in Prayagraj. The gang was planning to rig the lower subordinate exam that was supposed to be held across the state on September 30 and October 1.

“We recovered shirts fitted with small receiver units with a SIM socket and tiny Bluetooth earphones that could be placed inside the ear and escape notice easily,” said SSP (STF) RN Mishra.

In similar busts, the state police have noticed the use of such devices for rigging other state entrance exams and even during state Board exams.

“These devices seem to be custom-made for cheating as they don’t find any use in day-to-day life. They cost anything between ₹ 2000 to ₹10,000 and are easily accessed by these gangs and used to rig exams,” said the SSP.

A simple online search also throws up many seller options, including some major online retailers, where these items can be procured from easily.

“Because these devices are available readily, it allows these gangs to devise more innovative methods to rig exams, posing a bigger challenge to us,” said the SSP.

IT expert Rakshit Tondon said that there is a need to re-look the security protocol and framework of examinations to prevent exam rigging.

“We continue to follow traditional methods of preventing rigging during exams which are ineffective against the methods of these gangs. The only way this gang will stop is when the authorities will become more aware about the advancement of technology and change the framework for security of an exam accordingly,” Tondon said.

Latex fingerprints

Besides these devices, the STF officials also recovered a copy of the fingerprints of the student. The fingerprint copy made of latex which is used by a solver. “These fingerprints copies are so accurate that they can be used dodge any fingerprint-based security system,” said a senior police officer privy to investigations.

The gang members get the fingerprint of a candidate and then get a copy made on latex from Kolkata or New Delhi, according to police officials. The gang charges ₹ 6,000 to 8,000 for a copy of the fingerprint.

Gangs most active in education hubs

The exam rigging racket is most active in cities of the state which are popular education hubs, according to STF officials.

“These gangs are active in cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow and Noida, where there are a large numbers of coaching centres,” said a senior STF official.

“These gang members lure gullible students and charge them for facilitating cheating in exams,” he added.

Commonly used rigging devices Shirt fitted with Bluetooth receiver, SIM card receiver

Cost: ₹10,000

The shirt is made available by the gang and is either worn by candidate or solver. The Bluetooth receiver is stitched inside the shirt. The SIM receiver holds a SIM card and allows communication from outside.

Magnetic Earphones

Cost: ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

These earphones are really small - 3mm to 5mm and are placed in the ear canal. The earphone is connected to a Bluetooth receiver. It is used both by solvers and candidates. Afterwards, the earphones are pulled out of the ear canal with help of a magnet

Copy of fingerprint

Cost: ₹6,000 to ₹8,000

Made usually of latex-like material, the finger print copy is exact replica of one’s fingerprint. The copy is used only by solvers who sit in exam in place of the candidate. The solvers stick the thin layered fingerprint copy using specialised odourless glue. The gangs also bribe exam controllers to avoid any close inspection of the finger.

