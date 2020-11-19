e-paper
Chhattisgarh CM to distribute education incentives to children of tendupatta collectors

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Raipur
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(PTI file)
         

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will distribute education incentives online to talented children of Tendupatta collectors in a virtual program to be organized on November 19 at his residence office.

According to a press statement from the Directorate of Public Relations, Chief Minister Baghel will transfer an amount of Rs 8,53,02,000 into the bank accounts of four thousand meritorious students under ‘Education Promotion Scheme’ and meritorious students incentive scheme run by Forest Department.

Under the Education Incentive Scheme, an amount of Rs 8,04,10,000 will be transferred to the account of talented children of Tendupatta collectors who have secured 75 per cent or more marks in Class 10 and 12th examination in the academic year 2019-20.

Under this scheme, Rs 15,000 is provided to the students who have passed class 10 and Rs 25,000 to students who have passed class 12, under Education Incentive Scheme. Similarly, under the incentive scheme for meritorious students, an amount of Rs 75,04,500 will be transferred to the students’ accounts for academic year 2019-20.

