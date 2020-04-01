e-paper
Chhattisgarh students of classes 1-9 and 11 to be promoted to next class

Chhattisgarh students of classes 1-9 and 11 to be promoted to next class

It is noteworthy that to control the infection of novel coronavirus in the state, the state government closed all schools from March 19 and postponed the examinations of High School and Higher Secondary School.

Apr 01, 2020
In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the general promotion will be granted to the students of the state studying from class 1 to 9 and class 11 in the academic session 2019-20, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel issued an order to Director of Public Education in this regard.

After this, the entire Chhattisgarh was locked down from March 20. Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown has been called from March 24 to April 14 by the central government.

Due to the closure of the school for such a long time, the examinations of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 could not be conducted. It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 9 and class 11.

