Children’s Day: Glimpses from the past

Children’s Day: On 130th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, we bring you a collection of pictures from the past ...

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:53 IST
HT  Correspondent
HT  Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The PM took active part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Balkan-ji-Bari a children's organisation held in Bombay.
The PM took active part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Balkan-ji-Bari a children's organisation held in Bombay. (HT Archive )
         

Children’s Day or ‘Bal Diwas’ is celebrated in India on November 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was known for his love for children and roses. Even children fondly called him ‘Chacha’ Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Pandit Nehru on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted, “Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.”

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee and former vice president Hamid Ansari were among many other leaders who paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on Thursday.

On his 130th birth anniversary, we bring you a collection of pictures from the past in which India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru is seen interacting with children.

Jawaharlal Nehru playing with children of visitors to his house in New Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru playing with children of visitors to his house in New Delhi ( HT Archives )
PM Nehru took active part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Balkan-ji-Bari a children's organisation held in Bombay.
PM Nehru took active part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Balkan-ji-Bari a children's organisation held in Bombay. ( HT Archives )
The Prime Minister at Jerbai Wadia Children’s Hospital Parel .
The Prime Minister at Jerbai Wadia Children's Hospital Parel . ( HT Archives )
Nehru ji seen at a procession taken out by children.
Nehru ji seen at a procession taken out by children. ( HT Archives )
Jawaharlal Nehru addresses Indian Children at the Indian Embassy in Washington on December 26, 1956 .
Jawaharlal Nehru addresses Indian Children at the Indian Embassy in Washington on December 26, 1956 . ( HT Archives )
