CISF constable Recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 914 vacancies ends soon

education

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:35 IST

The last date to apply for CISF constable recruitment to fill 914 vacancies for the post of constable (tradesman) is Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply offline on or before October 22, 2019, till 5 pm. However, the Northeast region candidates can apply for the post until October 29th, 2019, until 5 pm.

There are a total of 914 vacancies out of which 824 vacancies are for direct candidates while the other 90 is for ex- servicemen.

Application Fee:

Candidates under the unreserved, OBC and EWS category need to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from paying application fee.

The application fee should be sent in the form of Postal Order addressed to the officer in the State/UT in which the candidate is residing.

Educational Qualification:

1.Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board for skilled trades.

2.Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

3.Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board for unskilled trades.

For more information, applicants are advised to read the official notification.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of constable/tradesmen in cisf-2019’

3.Notification in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down to page no 26

5.Download the application form and take its print out

6.Fill in all the requisite information

7.Send the form to the concerned application receiving authorities along with the application fee.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 09:35 IST