Home / Education / Civil services aspirant arrested for selling downloaded videos of coaching centres

Civil services aspirant arrested for selling downloaded videos of coaching centres

education Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
A teacher recording his video for online classes
A teacher recording his video for online classes(PTI)
         

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant has been arrested for allegedly downloading paid videos of a private coaching centre and selling them on discounted rates on online platforms, police said on Thursday.

The accused Priyadarshan Tiwari, studied from a reputed school, completed his graduation in BA Honours and was presently pursuing MA in Political Science, they said.

Police said he bought a paid app of a reputed coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar under a fake name and downloaded videos and shared them on online platforms via telegram, Google drive and YouTube. He also collected videos from other coaching centres and sold them on discounted rates to civil services aspirants. The matter came to notice after the police received a complaint from the coaching centre against unknown persons for allegedly running organized racket by copying data, downloading and extracting Intellectual Property, police said.

The complainant alleged that due to the COVID-19-triggered lockdown, he launched a Mobile Application for Android operated mobile phones and tablets in May for providing coaching but in October, he came to know that videos which are uploaded on his Mobile Application were available on a YouTube Channel ‘e-Learning’. The complainant further enquired about the matter and contacted a person on iCloud ID, who allegedly tried to sell him videos of his own coaching classes at discounted rate. Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Maurice Nagar police station, police said.

Using technical investigation, the bank account in which the money was received by the accused was traced and he was arrested, a police officer said.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he opened his coaching institute in Mau, Uttar Pradesh by the name of Vision Educare and shifted to Delhi where he wanted to open his own civil services coaching centre and appear for UPSC. “He came to know about various Telegram groups which were providing videos of coaching classes and since he wanted to prepare for civil services himself, he contacted several persons on Telegram and purchased online application under the fake name Virat Tiwari,” said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The accused then shared user ID and password of the online application he had brought on Telegram. He also downloaded videos and saved it on Google Drive and YouTube, the officer said. The police recovered SIM of mobile phone number used for opening account in bank, debit card, mobile phones, including an Iphone 6S which had the iCloud ID, Gmail ID and Youtube Channel mentioned in the complaint of victim.

A laptop was also recovered from the possession of accused which had several videos of coaching classes, police said.

