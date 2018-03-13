Class-10 PSEB exams begin: No space in school, junior classes take exams at nearby ‘dharmshala’

With the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) examination beginning on Monday, students of junior classes bore the brunt as many of them were forced to take their exams outside their schools due to shortage of space.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Neechi Mangli, students of Classes 6 and 7 were accommodated in a Dharmshala (inn) located in front of the school.

When HT visited the spot at 10.30am on Monday, around 300 students of Classes 6 and 7 were seen sitting on mats in a nearby inn to take their Summative Assessment II exams. Students of Class 9 were, however, accommodated in a shed inside the school.

School authorities say that as their school has become an examination centre for Class 10 and 12 students, they had no space left for their own students.

A student of Class 7 said, “The place where I was seated was poorly lit, so I faced problems in writing the paper.”

Meanwhile, school principal Neeru Burman, said, “As we have multiple exams on the same day, we were forced to make the students of junior classes take their exams outside the school. We have informed the district education officer about the issue as our school is a centre for both Class 10 and 12.”

Situation equally bad in other schools

The condition is the same in most other schools. At Government Senior Secondary School, Talwandi Rai, students of Class 10 were made to sit on the floor as around 500 students of Class-12 had occupied all classrooms in the school. The students of Classes 6, 7 and 9 of the school were meanwhile adjusted in a Nabard building close to the school.

A student, said, “We have paid the fee to the board but today when I visited the examination centre to appear in the Class 10 board exam, I was asked to sit on the floor. The board should have set up examination centres in the school, where they have sufficient number of classrooms and infrastructure.”

At Government High School, Jamalpur Awana, too, the school was forced to accommodate some of its students in the adjoining primary school. Officiating principal, Ashok Kumar, said, “Our school is set up as an examination centre for Class 10, 12 and 8. To accommodate the 286 Class 10 students in the morning, we sent our own students to the primary school for the exam.”

Visually impaired students of Jamalpur Awana couldn’t take exam in own school

Though the PSEB has made a provision for visually impaired students to take their exams in their own schools, six students of Class-10 of Government Institute for Blind in Jamalpur, had to go to Government High School, Jamalpur Awana, to take their exam as their own school was facing a staff shortage. Institute principal Paramjit Kaur said, “This time, we couldn’t arrange for our students to take the exam in their own school due to shortage of staff.”

Exam starts late

Due to shortage of classrooms, the exam for Class-8 students at Government Girls High School, Chanan Devi, Salem Tabri, started at 1.20pm instead of 1pm as the school was waiting for the exams of Class 10 students to get over. The school has 13 classrooms, out of which 10 classrooms were occupied by 263 students of Class 10.

Multiple exams on same day

On March 12, while on one hand, students of Classes 6,7 and 9 had their exams from 9.30am to 12.30pm, students of Class 10 appeared in English exam from 10 am to 1.15pm. The school will again face problem on March 15, as students of Class 10 will appear for their Punjabi exam, and Classes 6, 7 and 9 will have their exams too. The problem will increase further when the exams of Class 5 will begin on March 13 (9.30 am to 12 pm).