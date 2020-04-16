e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Class 6 Hyderabad girl raises Rs 9.4 lakh to help poor amid lockdown

Class 6 Hyderabad girl raises Rs 9.4 lakh to help poor amid lockdown

Ridhi, a class 6th student, collected money from various sources including Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, to support the people reeling from poverty during these tough times.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:13 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
Ridhi, a class 6th student, raised nearly Rs 9.4 lakh to help poor amid lockdown.
Ridhi, a class 6th student, raised nearly Rs 9.4 lakh to help poor amid lockdown. (ANI photo)
         

In a goodwill gesture, an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad raised nearly Rs 9.4 lakh to help the poor amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Ridhi, a class 6th student, collected money from various sources including Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, to support the people reeling from poverty during these tough times.

“When the lockdown was announced, my daughter was worried about fulfilling her own needs for the coming days. But, after watching the news about the sufferings of the poor, she was moved. Later, she thought of supplying basic essential kits to the poor,” Shilpa, Ridhi’s mother, told ANI.

Ridhi first donated her own savings in a noble cause and later collected money from others to distribute essential commodities for aiding the poor.

“She first donated her pocket money and later distributed 200 kits to the poor which included -- 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of salt, packets of chilli powder and turmeric powder, 1 kg of cooking oil and two soap bars,” Shilpa added.

Earlier on April 2, Ridhi donated 200 essential kits to the downtrodden with the help of Cyberabad Police.

So far, the girl has distributed 725 kits to the people of Hyderabad. She will soon distribute 1,000 more kits in the coming days.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
LIVE: Covid-19 to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years, says IMF
LIVE: Covid-19 to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years, says IMF
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News