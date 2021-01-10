Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has asked all its schools in the state to conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 students by calling them to the educational institutions.
In a circular dated January 8, the board's secretary, Geraldina L Mendes, has said all the exams for Classes 9 and 11 shall be finished by April 24, 2021, to enable schools to provide infrastructure and manpower for the conduct of the board exams, which are going to start from April 26.
Schools for Classes 10 and 12 in Goa reopened in November last year, after being shut for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while classes for all other standards are currently being conducted online.
"In view of the prevailing pandemic situation and availability of limited number of instructional and working days, the schools are hereby requested to conduct examination, that is theory and pratical for Classes ninth and eleventh for the academic year 2020-21 by calling students to the schools," the circular reads.
The board has given liberty to the schools to conduct the exams as per their convenience.
"Those schools which have already conducted the first mid-term and first term exams need not conduct it again," the circular reads.
The schools are also given liberty to set the papers of the first and second terms will full weightage or with 50 per cent weightage, and then convert it into full weightage.
The circular has said schools can set their own papers as per the coverage of the portion.
The state board has already announced that 30 per cent of the syllabus would be reduced for the current academic year.
Till Saturday, Goa reported a total of 51,790 cases of coronavirus and 746 deaths due to the infection, as per official figures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN college students to get free data card for online classes: Palaniswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol
- Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here
- According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dream budget of the youth to propel India into a $5 trillion economy
- This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers
- The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony
- The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20: Uday Samant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox