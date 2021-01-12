IND USA
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(File photo)
education

Classes to resume for standards 9 and above from Feb 1: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to solve all the revenue department related issues immediately.
ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Classes for standard 9 and above, intermediate and degree courses will begin on February 1, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister Rao has instructed the officials concerned to solve all the revenue department related issues immediately. The CM also instructed the officials to make all the necessary changes, additions to the Dharani Portal within a week's time.

He instructed that arrangements should be made to resume classes from 9th standard upwards from Feb 1. He also wanted all the arrangements for the Corona vaccination to be made forthwith. He also gave instructions to give top priority to reviving the forests.

He also wanted promotions to be given in all the departments, and all the vacancies should be filled up at one go. The CM also instructed that in all the urban areas in proportion to the population, integrated markets and Vaikunta Dhams should be constructed.

The CM held a meeting with the Ministers and Collectors on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan. Government Advisors, secretaries of the departments and heads of the departments participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Rao said that before the formation of Telangana State, the maintenance of revenue records was in chaos and it often led to clashes and litigation. He said that the Telangana government had made several attempts to put an end to the frequent litigation arising out of improper records and to clearly state as to who is the owner of every bit of land.

He has expressed satisfaction that the Dharani Portal launched to make sale and purchase, maintenance of records in a transparent manner was fully successful.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to make more flexibility in the sale and purchase of agriculture lands. Modification should be done in the Dharani Portal within one week's time.

The CM asked the District Collectors to personally take initiative and solve all issues pertaining to the Revenue Department. He asked the officials to invite fresh applications for the pending mutations and the mutations should be done within a week.

"Make the Dharani Portal more user-friendly. For this immediately make the necessary modifications. Create a facility on Dharani Portal for the NRIs to register based on their Passport Number. Modify Dharani in such way that companies and societies should also be able to get passbooks for the lands that they purchase. Earlier, the details of those who did not give their Aadhaar number were not uploaded in Dharani," Rao said.

He said, "Give them one more chance and register their Aadhaar number and issue passbooks. The District Collectors should solve all the disputes with regard to land transfer regulation in the agency areas within a month. Create a facility on Dharani for those who booked the slot to cancel or reschedule their slots.

He added, "The list of prohibited lands should be updated regularly. Make changes as per the court verdicts. Put the land collected by the government from farmers under the Prohibited list. Solve all the issues under Part B except those involved in legal litigation. The district collectors should examine the application came for the regularisation of Sada Bainamas and solve them. Allow the facility to register GPA, SPA and AGPA through the Dharani Portal.

The cases pending before the revenue court's jurisdiction should be cleared quickly by the District level Tribunals to be formed under the leadership of district collectors. If the Collectors delegate revenue related issues to the lower rung officials and wash off their hands, things will not work. Hence the Collectors should personally examine all the matters and take decisions accordingly," the CM said. (ANI)

