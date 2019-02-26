CM to lay foundation stone of Nalanda Open University campus in Rajgir on March 1

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone of Nalanda Open University (NOU) campus at Rajgir in Nalanda) on March 1.

It is a requirement for all distance- mode universities, as per the guidelines of Distance Education Bureau (DEB).

Set up in March, 1987 by an ordinance, promulgated by the Government of Bihar, it is the only university in Bihar meant exclusively for distance learning. Later in 1995, the NOU Act was passes by the Bihar Legislature, replacing the Ordinance, which mandates its location in Nalanda.

For the university, the government has allotted 40 acres of land. NOU vice-chancellor R K Sinha said that the detailed project report for the campus development as per UGC guidelines has been prepared and the map has also been approved.

Bihar educational infrastructure development corporation (BEIDC) will construct the building having around 1.10-lakh square feet built up space.

The campus is expected to be ready for shifting in two years.

With enrollment of around 1.50-lakh students in 119 courses, the university is the second largest, second only to Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). It has 220 study centres across the state.

However, since its inception, it functioned from its camp office in the Biscoman Bhawan of Patna. Though earlier also attempts were made to shift it to Nalanda and 10-acre land had also been allotted in Rajgir, it could not materialize citing logistics problems.

Now, the government has earmarked another 30.19-acre land for NOU to make it 40.19 acres, which is a requirement for registration under section 12-B of the UGC to be eligible for grants.

What is significant about NOU is that it is the only university in the state that is self-sustained, not requiring financial assistance from the government.

NOU registrar SP Sinha said that the university was mandated to be in Nalanda as per its Act and it would now reach its place once the campus is ready.

