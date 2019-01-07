CMAT 2019 admit card today at ntacmat.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 admit card on Monday. The examination will be held on January 28 in two shifts (9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm).

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the CMAT admit cards from the official website ntacmat.nic.in after it is released.

CMAT 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download (after it is released)

Visit the official website ntacmat.nic.in. Click on the link to download admits card. Enter the required details on the login page that opens. Download the admit card and take a printout. The admit card contains details of the examination.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. CMAT is the entrance test for admission to various management programs across the country in the participating institutes of CMAT-2019 . Candidates will have to apply separately for participating institutes with their CMAT score. The participating institute will then release their cutoff and candidates will get admission on the basis of their score. Qualified candidates will appear for the selection procedure of the desired institute which may comprise of Group Discussion and Personal Interview for their final selection. The CMAT 2019 result will be announced by February 8.



Note: CMAT scores will be accepted by over 1000 participating institutes. Candidates should see the details of the admission process of each participating institute of CMAT-2019 on their respective website.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:40 IST