Home / Education / Colleges, universities in Bihar switch to virtual classrooms amid lockdown

Colleges, universities in Bihar switch to virtual classrooms amid lockdown

While many colleges have already shifted from conventional to digital mode of teaching, some are in transition process to pool up resources required for resorting to virtual classes.

education Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:11 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
(File`)
         

Colleges and universities in Bihar have taken recourse to the facilities of virtual classrooms and e-content platforms to help students prepare for the impending examinations, as academic institutions have been shut due to nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus.

Development Management Institute (DMI) has started using online platforms like Google Meet and Google Classrooms for conducting virtual classes to compensate the academic loss and ensure timely completion of the syllabus.

Dean of DMI, Neeraj Kumar, said, “The classes are being conducted as per schedule using virtual platforms. Our faculty members are using Google Meet to conduct live sessions to deliver lectures through video conferencing. Students are able to interact and discuss using inbuilt facility of this platform. The live sessions are also recorded for the students to see them later.”

Kumar said that the mode of digital learning had been evoking good response from the students as well and more than 80% of them were attending the virtual classes regularly. “Apart from this, Google classrooms are used to provide e-contents like learning materials and assignment submission,” added the DMI director.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna has also subscribed to e-learning platforms like SWAYAM, NPTEL, Udacity, Coursera to conduct seamless teaching. Director Pushpak Bhattacharyya said, “The institute has managed to continue the academic activities easily by using virtual teaching tools. The faculty members are preparing video lessons for personalised teaching methodology.”

Amity University has also initiated the process to launch virtual classes for its students remaining indoors to complete the unfinished syllabus on time. Pro-vice-chancellor (VC) of the university Vivekanand Pandey said, “We are using Amity’s Amizone software for carrying out academic activities digitally. This interactive software helps the students connect with the faculty members, and clarify their doubts.”

Patna University (PU)is preparing e-contents to impart digital learning to the students of different streams so as to minimize the loss of their study due to the lockdown. “We will start conducting virtual classes once the contents are ready,” said a senior professor of the university.

All the university teachers are already instructed to prepare least one research project each and develop e-content on five relevant topics which would be uploaded on PU’s website for the benefit of students.

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya, is also finalising the digital study modules to help the students complete their respective course by using online mode of study.

