COMEDK UGET 2020 results declared at comedk.org, here’s how to check

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:45 IST

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the results of COMEDK UGET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the COMEDK UGET 2020 examination can check their results online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 examination was conducted on August 19, 2020. The examination was held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning and the second shift was from 2 to 5 pm. The total duration of the exam was three hours.

“ Rank Card is now available in candidate’s login. COMEDK Architecture Counselling application form will made available in the month of September. In view of the health concerns due to COVID-19, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the official notice.

How to check COMEDK UGET 2020 results:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, go to the “Candidate’s login” section

Key in your credentials and login

The COMEDK UGET 2020 rank card will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.