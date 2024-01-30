 Common Sense Media, OpenAI partner to help teens realize potential of AI - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Common Sense Media, OpenAI partner to help teens, families realize potential of AI

Common Sense Media, OpenAI partner to help teens, families realize potential of AI

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The partnership was announced at the Common Sense Summit for America's Kids and Families.

Common Sense Media, an advocacy group focused on making technology safe and accessible, announced on Monday that it has partnered with OpenAI to help teens and families realize the full potential of artificial intelligence and minimise the risks.

They will collaborate on creating AI guidelines for young people, family-friendly GPTs based on ratings, among others
They will collaborate on creating AI guidelines for young people, family-friendly GPTs based on ratings, among others (Getty Images/For representation)

They will initially collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young people; and curate family-friendly GPTs based on Common Sense ratings and standards.

The partnership was announced at the Common Sense Summit for America's Kids and Families.

"AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

"Together, Common Sense and OpenAI will work to make sure that AI has a positive impact on all teens and families," said James P Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

“Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT, so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology.”

© 2024 HindustanTimes
