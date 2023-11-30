close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE 18 admit card tomorrow on allindiabarexamination.com

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Law graduates who have applied for AIBE 18 can download admit cards of the examination from the website allindiabarexamination.com, when released.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue admit cards for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII or AIBE 18, 2023) tomorrow, December 1. Law graduates who have applied for AIBE 18 can download admit cards of the examination from the website allindiabarexamination.com, when released. They should also visit the BCI website, barcouncilofindia.org for updates.

AIBE 18 admit card releasing tomorrow on allindiabarexamination.com (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Admit cards will be available for download on the website up to December 5.

AIBE XVII will take place on December 10. On admit cards, candidates will get to know about their exam centre and city, roll number, reporting time, paper timing and other details. They should read all the instructions given on it carefully and follow it on the exam day.

The application deadline was extended last month.

To pass the exam, OBC and Open category candidates are required to score a minimum of 45 per cent marks. For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the minimum pass marks is 40 per cent.

How to download AIBE 18 2023 admit card

Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

On the home page, open the AIBE XVIII admit card download tab.

Enter the asked login details and submit.

Check and download the admit card.

