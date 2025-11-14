Edit Profile
    AIBE 20 admit card releasing tomorrow, steps to download from allindiabarexamination.com

    When released, candidates can download the AIBE 20 admit card from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

    Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 4:52 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) tomorrow, November 15. When released, candidates can download the AIBE 20 admit card from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

    AIBE 20 admit card will be released tomorrow, November 15 (Representational image) (Unsplash)
    AIBE 20 admit card will be released tomorrow, November 15 (Representational image)

    As per the schedule, the examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The test will be held in a single shift, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

    AIBE 20 admit card: How to download

    1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

    2. Click on the AIBE 20 exam admit card download link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open

    4. Provide your login details

    5. Submit and download the hall ticket.

    After downloading the AIBE 20 admit card, candidates should check and ensure that all the information has been printed correctly. In the case of any error in personal details such as name, photo or signature, it should be reported to the bar council immediately.

    The pass percentage for AIBE 20 is 45 per cent for general and OBC category candidates. For SC, ST and disabled category candidates, it is 40 per cent.

    For further details, candidates can visit the official website.

