AIIMS INI CET 2023 result released at aiimsexams.ac.in, qualified candidates list here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Institute of National Important Common Entrance Test (INI CET) result 2023 of July session today, May 13. The AIIMS INICET 2023 results are available at aiimsexams.ac.in. The examination was held on May 7, 2023, for admissions into MS, MD, DM, MDS, and MCh courses. AIIMS INI CET 2023 result released at aiimsexams.ac.in

List of qualified candidates

“All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in INI-CET held on 7th May, 2023. This can be viewed in “MyPage” on portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after login using Candidate ID and Password”, reads the official notification.

AIIMS INI CET result 2023: How to check

To check the AIIMS INI CET result 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of AIIMS exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2023 session”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.