All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the AIIMS INICET July 2024 registration process on March 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for July 2024 session can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET July 2024: Registration begins for PG courses, link here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till April 12, 2024. The correction window will open on April 13 and will close on April 15, 2024. Final status of accepted registration and basic information can be checked on April 16, 2024.

Generation of examination unique code will be done on April 5 and will be available till April 26, 2024. The certificate will be uploaded on April 5 and will be available till May 19, 2024.

The examination will be conducted on May 19, 2024, and the admit card will be issued on May 13, 2024.

AIIMS INICET July 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET July 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Fill the form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General /OBC Candidates/Foreign National/OCI applicants is ₹4000/-; for SC/ST/EWS applicants, the application fee is ₹3200/-. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from payment of examination/ application fee. The applicant can pay the prescribed application fee through a Debit Card/ Credit Card/net banking. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.