AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Live Updates: Steps to download hall tickets when out, exam on Sept 14
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Live Updates: AIIMS Delhi will release the NORCET 9 hall tickets on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the steps to download the admit card when out.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to release the AIIMS NORCET 9 soon. When out, candidates appearing in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The official schedule states that AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025. The admit card will be released two days before the examination, that is on September 12.
The NORCET 9 Stage 1 Exam will be conducted in CBT (computer based test) mode.
Qualifying candidates will sit for the Stage 2 exam which will be conducted on September 27, 2025.
AIIMS, through this recruitment drive, will fill a total of 3,700 vacancies.
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card: How to download
- Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the home page, go to the Recruitment section.
- On the next page, click on NORCET link and then on NORCET 9.
- Enter your credentials to log in, and click on submit.
- Check your admit card and download.
- Keep a printout for future reference.
